

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Laird PLC (LRD.L, LARD.L) said that it continues to expect full-year underlying profit before tax to be around 50 million pounds. The company noted that overall trading for the year has been consistent with the statements issued by it on 19 October and 2 December 2016.



Laird also said it is on track to announce a proposed rights issue with its full year results, to raise up to 185 million pounds, underwritten on a standby basis by JP Morgan Cazenove.



Revenue for the financial year ended 31 December 2016 grew 27 percent to 802 million pounds from 630 million pounds last year. On an organic basis in constant currency, revenue declined 0.4 percent.



Revenue in sterling for the fourth quarter grew by 38 percent to 227 million pounds from 164 million pounds a year ago. On an organic basis in constant currency, revenue increased 9 percent.



The Group's full year results for 2016 will be announced on 28 February, 2017.



