

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) on Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2017 net income attributable to stockholders of the parent to be NT$36.89 billion, representing a decrease of 7.8 percent from last year. Net earnings per share for 2017 would be NT$4.75, lower than last year's NT$5.16.



Income from operations is expected to decrease by 7.1% year- over- year to NT$44.66 billion.



For 2017, the company expects total revenue to increase 0.5%, to NT$231.16 billion, mainly driven by the expansion of mobile value added service, smart device sales, and enterprise ICT business.



Yu Cheng, Chairman and CEO of Chunghwa Telecom stated, 'We continued to experience stable financial and operating results for the full year of 2016. Looking at 2017, although we expect to continue facing intense competition, we are confident in maintaining our market leadership in all major business lines and further foster innovative service offerings for both retail and enterprise customers.'



