

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $206.9 million, or $0.55 per share. This was higher than $157.7 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $2.83 billion. This was up from $2.36 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $206.9 Mln. vs. $157.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q1): $2.83 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.9%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $13.4 - $13.8 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX