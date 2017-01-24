sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 24.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

166,38 Euro		+1,237
+0,75 %
WKN: 851745 ISIN: US88579Y1010 Ticker-Symbol: MMM 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
3M COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
163,98
165,81
14:17
164,94
165,30
14:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
3M COMPANY
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3M COMPANY166,38+0,75 %