

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $550 million, or $1.40 per share. This was up from $488 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.36 billion. This was up from $2.21 billion last year.



Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $550 Mln. vs. $488 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.40 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $2.36 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.8%



