sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 24.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,282 Euro		-0,01
-0,02 %
WKN: 905328 ISIN: US8919061098 Ticker-Symbol: TTY 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,047
50,04
23:00
49,437
49,668
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC49,282-0,02 %