

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $242.3 million, or $6.09 per share. This was up from $224.3 million, or $5.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.99 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $756.9 million. This was up from $676.5 million last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $242.3 Mln. vs. $224.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -EPS (Q4): $6.09 vs. $5.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $5.99 -Revenue (Q4): $756.9 Mln vs. $676.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX