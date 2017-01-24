

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) announced the promotion of Brian Crutcher to chief operating officer. He has been executive vice president responsible for all business and sales operations, Kilby Labs and information technology. As COO, he adds oversight of global technology and manufacturing operations to current duties.



Crutcher joined the company in 1996 and during his first 10 years served in a variety of leadership roles in the sales organization, including vice president in charge of the Americas. He later moved into business operations and at separate times led each of the company's two business segments, Analog and Embedded Processing.



