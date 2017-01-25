sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 25.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

85,11 Euro		+1,559
+1,87 %
WKN: 852812 ISIN: US92220P1057 Ticker-Symbol: VNM 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,00
84,00
22:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC85,11+1,87 %