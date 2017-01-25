

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $141.85 million, or $0.52 per share. This was higher than $130.82 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $585.69 million. This was up from $566.24 million last year.



Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $141.85 Mln. vs. $130.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $585.69 Mln vs. $566.24 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $590 - $620 Mln



