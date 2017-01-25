

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) announced for the first quarter 2017, the company expects net revenue between $2.17 billion and $2.21 billion, representing FX-Neutral growth of 4% - 6%, with non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $0.46 - $0.48 and GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $0.25 - $0.40.



For full year 2017, the company expects net revenue between $9.3 billion and $9.5 billion, representing FX-Neutral growth of 6% - 8%, with non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $1.98 - $2.03 and GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $1.20 - $1.40.



eBay Inc. delivered gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 of $22.3 billion, increasing 5% on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis and 2% on an as-reported basis. Revenue for the quarter was $2.4 billion, up 6% on an FX-Neutral basis and 3% on an as-reported basis. In the fourth quarter, eBay added two million active buyers across its platforms, for a total of 167 million global active buyers.



eBay delivered fourth-quarter GAAP net income from continuing operations of $5.9 billion, or $5.31 per share, driven by a non-cash $4.6 billion income tax benefit related to a legal structure realignment, primarily impacting its international entities, as well as a $0.8 billion gain from the sale of its equity holdings of MercadoLibre, Inc. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $601 million, or $0.54 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX