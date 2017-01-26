sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 26.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,685 Euro		+0,715
+1,83 %
WKN: 876158 ISIN: US57772K1016 Ticker-Symbol: MXI 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,728
40,122
22:40
39,27
39,43
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC39,685+1,83 %