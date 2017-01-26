

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $132.70 million, or $0.46 per share. This was up from $92.82 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $551.00 million. This was up from $510.83 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $132.70 Mln. vs. $92.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $551.00 Mln vs. $510.83 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.49 Next quarter revenue guidance: $555 - $595 Mln



