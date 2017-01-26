

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $77.79 million, or $0.61 per share. This was lower than $93.44 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $1.27 billion. This was down from $1.30 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $77.79 Mln. vs. $93.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.3%



