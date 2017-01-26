

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $238 million, or $1.52 per share. This was higher than $162 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $877 million. This was up from $710 million last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $238 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $877 Mln vs. $710 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.5%



