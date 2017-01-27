

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice President Mike Pence and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway will join prominent pro-life figures at the 44th Annual March for Life in Washington Friday.



Tens of thousands of Americans are set to travel from across the nation to D.C. for this year's March for Life, which seeks to promote the dignity of every human life and to stand against abortion-on-demand.



Mike Pence will be the first Vice President or President in history to speak at the March for Life, the world's largest annual pro-life demonstration.



The highest-ranking woman in Donald Trump's administration, Kellyanne Conway is a steadfast advocate for life and family issues.



By staging the major march, anti-abortion activists are aiming to send an unequivocal message to the Donald Trump administration. Having taken an anti-abortion stand, Trump on Monday signed a decree barring US federal funding for foreign NGOs that support abortion.



Other prominent pro-life figures who will join the top ranking Republican leaders at the National Mall include Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, former Planned Parenthood Director Abby Johnson, Mexican Telenovela star Karyme Lozano, author and radio host Eric Metaxas, and Bishop Vincent Matthews of the Church of God in Christ, who advocates for adoption in the African-American community.



'Vice President Pence has been a friend and champion of the pro-life cause his entire career. Pro-life leaders, activists, volunteers and marchers will be thrilled to hear from Vice President Pence and are bound to leave the March for Life even more energized than when they came,' said Jeanne Mancini, President of the March for Life.



'Our theme this year is the Power of One, highlighting how every individual has the ability to make a difference in the cause of life,' he noted.



