sprite-preloader
Montag, 30.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

145,45 Euro		-4,45
-2,97 %
WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,46
145,54
17:22
145,48
145,57
17:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION54,16-1,16 %
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ145,45-2,97 %