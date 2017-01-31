

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JAL Group (JAPSY.OB) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the nine Months ended December 31, 2016 was 108.2 billion yen, down 24.6% year on year.



Operating income decreased by 19.2% year on year to 137.3 billion yen and ordinary income decreased by 20.2% to 136.0 billion yen.



Consolidated operating revenue decreased by 4.7% year-on-year to 975.4 billion yen and operating expense decreased by 1.8% to 838.1 billion yen.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, the company still expects net income attributable to owners of parent to be 161 billion yen, ordinary income of 163.0 billion, operating Income of 170billion yen, and operating revenues of 1.28 trillion yen.



