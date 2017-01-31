

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $161 million, or $0.95 per share. This was higher than $150 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $599 million. This was up from $536 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $161 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $599 Mln vs. $536 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.8%



