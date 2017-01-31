

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Consol Energy Inc. (CNX) said it is pursuing several different approaches for achieving the separation of its coal and E&P business as early as 2017.



These include the possible sale of the coal business to a third party or the spin-off of the coal business to Consol's shareholders.



David Khani, Chief Financial Officer,said, 'We think there may be a market opportunity to achieve a sale of the coal business on favorable terms or, alternatively, to effect a spin-off as our leverage ratio comes down to a level that allows each business to stand on its own. At the same time, we will continue to evaluate dropdowns of additional undivided interests in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex.'



