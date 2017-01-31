

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) reported fourth-quarter net income of $131.0 million or $0.71 per share, compared to net loss of $453.3 million or $2.52 per share in the prior-year quarter.



However, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.78, compared to $0.88 per share in the year-ago period.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter declined 8 percent to $1.19 billion from $1.29 billion a year ago. Analysts expected revenues of $1.21 billion for the quarter.



Excluding the unfavorable impact of currency translation, core sales declined 7 percent in the quarter.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Pentair forecast earnings per share of $3.03 to $3.13, adjusted earnings per share of $3.45 to $3.55, and sales of about $4.7 billion, or down approximately 3 percent on a reported basis and down approximately 3 percent on a core basis.



The Street expects earnings of $3.41 per share for the year on revenues of $4.90 billion.



