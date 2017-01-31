

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) said it expects 2017 net earnings of approximately $535 million, or $3.08 per share, and EBITDA of approximately $1.3 billion. The company expects to be cash positive for the year, primarily due to improved cash from operations.



U. S. Steel CEO Mario Longhi said, 'We are starting 2017 with much better market conditions than we faced at the beginning of 2016. Our Carnegie Way transformation efforts over the last three years have improved our cost structure, streamlined our operating footprint and increased our customer focus. These substantive changes and improvements have increased our earnings power.'



