

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $79.0 million, or $1.55 per share. This was higher than $58.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $600.9 million. This was up from $592.1 million last year.



Tupperware Brands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $79.0 Mln. vs. $58.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.8% -Revenue (Q4): $600.9 Mln vs. $592.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%



