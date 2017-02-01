

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $20.17 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $16.89 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $101.11 million. This was up from $87.29 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $20.17 Mln. vs. $16.89 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $101.11 Mln vs. $87.29 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.8%



