

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $19.45 million, or $0.24 per share. This was higher than $12.68 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $487.57 million. This was down from $524.02 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $19.45 Mln. vs. $12.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 53.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Revenue (Q2): $487.57 Mln vs. $524.02 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX