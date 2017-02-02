

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $65.5 million, or $0.33 per share. This was higher than $52.4 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Revenue held steady at $1.02 billion



MDU Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $65.5 Mln. vs. $52.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.2% -Revenue (Q4): $1.02 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



