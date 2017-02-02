Zurich - Too many talented young people start a 'traditional career' without having experienced the alternative career path of becoming an entrepreneur or generally working in the innovation sector. They might have heard about it in theory, but are far away from knowing how reality looks like.

Further, students are more than ever asked to bring along an entrepreneurial, innovative & future-oriented mindset when entering the traditional job market. Yet, there is little room for building up such a way of thinking and as well for its practice. For students, the access to startups or to an innovation organisation, where they can live and breathe the creative spirit of innovation, remains difficult.

The solution: Summerpreneurship

Summerpreneurship brings talented students together with startups for a summer internship from June ...

