sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,518 Euro		-0,112
-0,37 %
WKN: 896425 ISIN: US2518931033 Ticker-Symbol: DVY 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DEVRY EDUCATION GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEVRY EDUCATION GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,497
30,958
22:30
30,64
30,82
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEVRY EDUCATION GROUP INC
DEVRY EDUCATION GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEVRY EDUCATION GROUP INC30,518-0,37 %