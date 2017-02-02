

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) announced, for the first-quarter 2017, the company expects revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent compared with the first quarter of 2016. This includes approximately $115 million from Airwave versus $61 million in the year-ago quarter. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $0.52 to $0.57 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.65. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects 2017 revenue to be up 1 to 2 percent. Airwave revenue is expected to be flat compared with the prior year due to foreign exchange rates. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $5.05 to $5.20 per share. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $5.12.



