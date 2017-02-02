

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced, for the full year 2017, the company expects: total revenues in the range of $22.3 billion to $23.1 billion; On a GAAP basis, EPS in the range of $10.45 to $11.31; On a non-GAAP basis, EPS in the range of $11.80 to $12.60. The company targets share repurchases of approximately $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion in 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $12.46 on revenue of $23.31 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, total revenues increased 8 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2015 to $6.0 billion. Product sales grew 6 percent driven by Enbrel (etanercept), Prolia (denosumab), Repatha (evolocumab) and KYPROLIS (carfilzomib). GAAP earnings per share increased 9 percent in the fourth quarter to $2.59. Non-GAAP EPS increased 11 percent in the fourth quarter to $2.89.



