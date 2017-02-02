

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $99 million, or $0.71 per share. This was up from $97 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $1.92 billion. This was down from $2.03 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $99 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.92 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX