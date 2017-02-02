

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) announced, for the full year 2017, the company forecasts GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $2.06 to $2.16 and on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings per share of $2.75 to $2.85. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.92. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.83, as compared to $0.81 in the comparable prior period in 2015. Adjusted revenue was $567.0 million versus $570.1 million in the comparable prior period of 2015 resulting in organic revenue growth of 1%.



