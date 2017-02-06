

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $118.8 million, or $0.88 per share. This was up from $103.8 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $865.6 million. This was down from $899.3 million last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $118.8 Mln. vs. $103.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $865.6 Mln vs. $899.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.7%



