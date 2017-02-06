sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,82 Euro		+0,476
+0,75 %
WKN: 888353 ISIN: US5543821012 Ticker-Symbol: M6G 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MACERICH COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MACERICH COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,90
64,54
22:32
64,00
64,38
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MACERICH COMPANY
MACERICH COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACERICH COMPANY63,82+0,75 %