

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGI) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $92.35 million, or $0.56 per share. This was up from $66.99 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $666.71 million. This was up from $621.08 million last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance:



