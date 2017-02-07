

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesoro Corporation (TSO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $78 million, or $0.66 per share. This was up from $54 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $6.65 billion. This was up from $6.27 billion last year.



Tesoro Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $78 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 44.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.7% -Revenue (Q4): $6.65 Bln vs. $6.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%



