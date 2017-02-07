sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

77,25 Euro		+0,973
+1,28 %
WKN: 859620 ISIN: US8816091016 Ticker-Symbol: TX5 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TESORO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESORO CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,20
78,80
06.02.
77,30
77,64
06.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESORO CORPORATION
TESORO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESORO CORPORATION77,25+1,28 %