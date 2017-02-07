

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced board authorization of its first quarter 2017 dividend of $0.20 per share, up 18% from its $0.17 per share quarterly dividend in 2016. The first quarter dividend is payable on March 31, 2017 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2017. ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2017 to be $0.80 per share, for an aggregate payout of $475 million.



Intercontinental Exchange said the company expects share repurchases of $200 million in first quarter 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX