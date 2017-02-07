

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $108.06 million, or $0.82 per share. This was up from $93.56 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $872.98 million. This was up from $857.28 million last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $108.06 Mln. vs. $93.56 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.1% -Revenue (Q4): $872.98 Mln vs. $857.28 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX