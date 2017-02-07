

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $29.87 million, or $0.88 per share. This was up from $27.50 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $367.93 million. This was up from $360.86 million last year.



NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $29.87 Mln. vs. $27.50 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.83 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $367.93 Mln vs. $360.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $300 - $315 Mln



