

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $31.32 million, or $0.54 per share. This was lower than $65.74 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 31.4% to $1.75 billion. This was down from $2.55 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $31.32 Mln. vs. $65.74 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -52.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.97 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -44.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.75 Bln vs. $2.55 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -31.4%



