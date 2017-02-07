sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,59 Euro		+0,64
+1,12 %
WKN: 923145 ISIN: US90328M1071 Ticker-Symbol: USJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,954
47,092
22:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC57,59+1,12 %