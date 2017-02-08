sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,46 Euro		+0,979
+1,50 %
WKN: 867475 ISIN: FR0000125486 Ticker-Symbol: SQU 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VINCI SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,73
67,27
07.02.
66,20
66,80
07.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VINCI SA
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VINCI SA66,46+1,50 %