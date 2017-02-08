

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $55.92 million, or $1.19 per share. This was higher than $50.17 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $392.40 million. This was up from $356.81 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $55.92 Mln. vs. $50.17 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.19 vs. $1.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $392.40 Mln vs. $356.81 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.0%



