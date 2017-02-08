sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

114,69 Euro		-1,893
-1,62 %
WKN: 578481 ISIN: US26483E1001 Ticker-Symbol: DB5 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DUN & BRADSTREET CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DUN & BRADSTREET CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,11
115,26
22:31
114,15
114,92
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DUN & BRADSTREET CORP
DUN & BRADSTREET CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUN & BRADSTREET CORP114,69-1,62 %