

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $180.7 million, or $2.99 per share. This was higher than $174.4 million, or $2.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $517.1 million. This was up from $504.4 million last year.



Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $180.7 Mln. vs. $174.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.99 vs. $2.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.2% -Analysts Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q4): $517.1 Mln vs. $504.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX