

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) released earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $2.58 million, or $0.03 per share. This was lower than $27.37 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 32.4% to $488.45 million. This was down from $722.07 million last year.



Oceaneering International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.58 Mln. vs. $27.37 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -90.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -94.8% -Revenue (Q4): $488.45 Mln vs. $722.07 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -32.4%



