

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $105 million, or $0.33 per share. This was up from $96 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $1.76 billion. This was up from $1.72 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $105 Mln. vs. $96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



