sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,945 Euro		+0,945
+2,25 %
WKN: A1W97M ISIN: US02376R1023 Ticker-Symbol: A1G 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,212
42,41
15:31
42,167
42,387
15:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC42,945+2,25 %