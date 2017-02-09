

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $704 million, or $1.13 per share. This was higher than $297 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 55.0% to $2.17 billion. This was up from $1.40 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $704 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 137.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 117.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 55.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.90 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX