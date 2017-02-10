

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - B/E Aerospace (BEAV), which is in deal to be bought by Rockwell Collins (COL) in $8.3 billion deal, on Friday announced that on February 3, Rockwell Collins filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-4 that included a joint Rockwell Collins / B/E Aerospace proxy statement.



The registration statement has been declared effective by the SEC. The B/E Aerospace special meeting of stockholders has been scheduled for March 9.



It was in October last year that Rockwell Collins announced a definitive agreement to acquire B/E Aerospace for approximately $6.4 billion in cash and stock, plus the assumption of $1.9 billion in net debt.



