MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) announced that Strato takeover approved by german anti-trust authorities.



As a result,United Internet can close the transaction as planned in the first quarter of 2017 and consolidate Strato in its accounts as of April 1, 2017.



On December 15, United Internet signed an agreement with the owner of Strato AG, Deutsche Telekom AG, regarding the acquisition of Strato AG.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX