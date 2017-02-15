sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

193,90 Euro		+3,022
+1,58 %
WKN: 856584 ISIN: US4448591028 Ticker-Symbol: HUM 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HUMANA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUMANA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
193,65
195,59
14.02.
194,16
195,06
14.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUMANA INC
HUMANA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUMANA INC193,90+1,58 %