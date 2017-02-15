

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM) announced the company expects its full-year 2017 earnings per common share in a range of $16.65 to $16.85 on GAAP basis; and adjusted EPS to be in a range of $10.80 to $11.00. Consolidated total revenues are expected to be in the range of $53.5 billion to $54.5 billion. The company will exit its Individual Commercial business on January 1, 2018.



The company's Board has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.40 per share, payable on April 28, 2017, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2017, an increase of 38 percent from the prior quarter's cash dividend of $0.29 per share.



Humana anticipates share repurchases totaling at least $2.00 billion in 2017, to be accomplished through a variety of means, including a $1.50 billion accelerated share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2017, and open-market repurchases, with at least $500 million in additional share repurchases through the remainder of the year, subject to market conditions. To that end, the company's Board has approved a new share repurchase authorization in the aggregate amount of $2.25 billion, expiring December 31, 2017.



